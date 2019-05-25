News

Karan's shocking offer for Sahil in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2019 05:00 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new twists and dhamaka.

Raman learns the shocking fact that Vishal had killed Sahil's sister Muskaan.

Raman tells Vishal to not fear, as he will handle the situation and sort things out.

Meanwhile, Karan goes to meet Sahil and makes him an offer. He tells him that he will join hands with him.

Karan tells Sahil that the Bhallas are responsible for killing his brother Rohan and that he wants to take revenge against them.

Sahil is happy when he hears this and is all set to create new trouble for the Bhallas.

However, this is actually Raman's plan against Sahil.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Tags > Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Star Plus, Karan in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Sahil in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

