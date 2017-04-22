Hot Downloads

Karanveer Mehra to play the lead role in SAB TV’s next!

By Dharini Sanghavi
22 Apr 2017 01:35 PM

SAB TV is gearing up to launch some new shows for its viewers!

Tellychakkar.com had exclusively reported about Contiloe working on a serial based on the tales of Tenali Raman, which will have Krishna Bharadwaj playing the central character and Priyamvada Kant playing the female protagonist.

The channel will also launch the second season of the cult show Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, with Hussain Kuwajerwala and Sana Aman Sheikh as the main leads.

We have now learnt that Shashi Sumeet Production is also working on a daily for SAB TV.

The show will be a comedy drama, and Pavitra Rishta fame Karanveer Mehra has bagged the lead role. The daily will be based on the world of television industry and Karanveer will play a TV producer.

Currently, the actor is busy doing web-series for Shitty Ideas Trending. He will be making his comeback on the small screen, after a long hiatus.

We buzzed Karanveer but he remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

