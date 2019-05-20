News

Karanvir Bhora shares a behind-the-scenes video of Naagin 3

MUMBAI: The Naagin series is one of the most successful and loved shows on television, and the stars of the show have become a household name. Since the third installment of the series is coming to an end soon, the show is geared up for its finale, which was shown on this weekend and will continue until the next weekend.

For the final episode, the actors of the previous seasons will be joining the cast of this season.  Karanvir Bhora, Arjun Bijlani, and Mouni Roy will be appearing on the show. Karanvir recently shared a video of the entire cast during the shooting of the serial.

In the video, we can see the director of the serial explaining the scene to the actors. He gets a little miffed with Karnvir and tells him to first take the video. Arjun and Mouni are seen waving in the video.

Well, there is no doubt that a lot of hard work goes in behind making a serial successful, but Karanvir says that we need some fun along with it too.

Behind the scenes #naagin3 @colorstv 8pm tonight....

