Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu celebrate THIS BB12 contestant’s birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2019 05:21 PM

MUMBAI: Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu made Urvashi Vani feel special on her special day.

Karanvir and Urvashi were the contestants in Bigg Boss 12. While the show is notorious for arguments, fights and relationships turning sour, we have also seen some contestants developing bond in the show. One such example is contestant duo Karanvir and Urvashi, and their latest social media update validates their bond.    

Well, Karanvir and his wife caught up with Urvashi to celebrate her birthday, and without a doubt, together the trio created some wonderful memories.

An elated Urvashi took to social media to share the beautiful moments. Take a look at the pictures below:

