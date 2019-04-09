Karanvir Bohra celebrates Saba Khan’s birthday

MUMBAI: Karanvir is one of the few actors who has been in the industry for quite some time now. Although the actor has been away from the television screens post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he is active on his social media accounts.



When Karanvir was inside the Bigg Boss house, he became good friends with Deepak, Saba, and Somi. Saba Khan, who turned a year older yesterday, celebrated her birthday with close friends Srishty Rode, Rohit Suchanti, and sister Somi.



The former BB contestant was surprised when Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu decided to ring in her special day with her and invited her to their place.



Saba was very touched by Karanvir and Teejay’s gesture. She cut a beautiful cake with Karanvir’s twin daughters, Bella and Vienna. KV and Saba shared a lot of videos and photos of the celebrations on their respective accounts.



Saba and Somi continue to stay in touch with Karanvir post the show. The two sisters often hang out with his family and him.