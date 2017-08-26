The nation is celebrating the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi with full enthusiasm!!!

TV stars always seek blessings from lord Ganesha for their shows and the same goes for the reality show contestants.

The contestants of Zee TV’s reality show India’s Best Judwaas are giving tough competition to each other to take the trophy home.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the host of the show Karanvir Bohra took blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja along with the contestants Sankalp-Sambhav and Mandeep-Navdeep.

Woah! What a beautiful way to keep going with true competitive spirit.

