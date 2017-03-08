Karanvir Bohra meets with a deadly accident

Popular star Karanvir Bohra is thanking his stars today!

Why?

Well, the Naagin 2 star had a brush with death after meeting with an accident in Bharuch, Gujarat.

The actor, along with his co-star, was on the way to the city to shoot a song for his upcoming film Ijazat.

Scary, isn’t it?

As per reports, Karanvir and his co-star Priya Bannerjee were on their way when a speeding truck, which was in wrong lane, crammed into Karan’s car causing a big jerk.

While talking to an entertainment portal, the actor said, “It all happened in a fraction of a second. We managed to swerve to the right on to the pavement in an attempt to avoid the truck and hit a lamppost. The car is completely smashed and it’s a miracle we survived. We were going to be in Bhuj for four days. We are planning to go back next week.”

Further speaking about the incident, he added, “By God’s grace we are safe. My car met with a very bad accident, is over the divider. I am safe with just a slight pain in the back, but I will be fine. Thank you God for saving us.”

As per the news report, the actors received minor injuries. Karan also shared the news via Instagram and thanked his fans: