Karanvir Bohra’s sound advice to Harshvardhan on the set of India’s Next Superstars

Mumbai: Star Plus reality show, India’s Next Superstars (Dharma Productions and Endemol Shine India) has reached its finale and the winner of the coveted trophy will get an opportunity to work with ace filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty in their films!

However, a finale cannot be complete without some sizzling and eye catchy performances!

And to make this a gala affair, some of the most renowned TV celebs will grace the stage and groove with the contestants. The A lister celebrities that will show their attendance are  Sanaya Irani, Karanvir Bohra, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Priyank Sharma and Asha Negi!

Everyone knows the kind of fitness enthusiast Karanvir is and while rehearsing with Harshvardhan Ahlawat, a contestant with whom the actor has been paired, Karanvir ended up giving some sound advice on fitness. 

Like Karanvir, Harshvardhan too is a fitness buff however, during rehearsals, Harshvardhan felt a little weak while performing. On observing him, Karanvir advised Harshvardhan on how he can perform better without getting tired, the kind of protein intake he should be taking and also how to curb his sweet tooth craving with bitter chocolate.

That’s quite sweet of Karanvir, isn’t it?  

