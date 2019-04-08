News

Karanvir Bohra’s special message on World Health Day

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2019 07:02 PM
MUMBAI: Karanvir is one of the few actors who has been in the entertainment business for a very long time, and the ace actor has a massive fan following. Karanvir was last seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 12 and was the fourth runner-up.

The actor is quite active on his social media accounts and keeps sharing posts on his life. Today is World Health Day, and Karanvir shared a lovely message for his fans and well-wishers.

He shared a photo from his childhood days and said that as a child, he would not like to eat and would roll down the floor and cry. Today, his little daughter Vienna is also a finicky eater, and he is very careful about what he gives his children to eat. Although they cry sometimes for junk food, he doesn’t give in.

He feeds his children a lot of fruits and advises them to drink water regularly. He ends his post by saying that he and Bella would be indulging in mangoes soon and that his daughter Vienna hates them. 

Check out the post here.
Happy world health Day... Like any child I too would run away from eating food, I would cry, roll on the floor, get the house down. All children are all so fussy My own daughter #vienna is such a finicky eater... And im sure every childs face lights up at the sight of chips, cakes and chocolates (look at mine) But now I'm so careful feeding my children any of that junk. It should be like a treat and not a ritual. They will cry, roll on the floor, t get the house down....but we all know, they are crocodile tears. I've learnt the trick how to deal with these #bossbabies (have you?) Now If they want anything sweet we feed them fruits, LOTS OF FRUITS. And this summer fill your refrigerator with lot of pineapple and lulumelon (that's what Bella and Vienna call it). AND DRINK A LOT OF WATER. P.S. Meanwhile Bella and I are going to binge on MANGOES (Vienna hates them.... IMAGINE)

