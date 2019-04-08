Karanvir Bohra’s special message on World Health Day

MUMBAI: Karanvir is one of the few actors who has been in the entertainment business for a very long time, and the ace actor has a massive fan following. Karanvir was last seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 12 and was the fourth runner-up.



The actor is quite active on his social media accounts and keeps sharing posts on his life. Today is World Health Day, and Karanvir shared a lovely message for his fans and well-wishers.



He shared a photo from his childhood days and said that as a child, he would not like to eat and would roll down the floor and cry. Today, his little daughter Vienna is also a finicky eater, and he is very careful about what he gives his children to eat. Although they cry sometimes for junk food, he doesn’t give in.



He feeds his children a lot of fruits and advises them to drink water regularly. He ends his post by saying that he and Bella would be indulging in mangoes soon and that his daughter Vienna hates them.



