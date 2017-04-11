Karanvir Bohra spreads smiles among kids

Nothing feels great than to see someone smile, and especially, when the reason is you!!! Isn’t it?

Tinsel town celebs entertain us every day with their respective roles, but sometimes, they turn out to be heroes off-screen too and make someone’s day brighter with their act of kindness.

The dashing hunk Karanvir Bohra, who is currently seen on Colors’ Naagin 2, is one such real life hero.

Father of two little angels, Karanvir recently visited an NGO to spend some time with the kids out there. His presence and interaction with the kids made them really joyous, and their happiness can easily be seen in the post shared by the actor on his Instagram account.

Do have a look –

The joy of bringing a smile when kids see you.PRICELESS. This is one of the reasons y I love my profession, even without knowing the energy we carry can make millions smile A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

Keep spreading smiles, Karanvir.