Karanvir Bohra spreads smiles among kids

11 Apr 2017 12:54 PM

Nothing feels great than to see someone smile, and especially, when the reason is you!!! Isn’t it?

Tinsel town celebs entertain us every day with their respective roles, but sometimes, they turn out to be heroes off-screen too and make someone’s day brighter with their act of kindness.

The dashing hunk Karanvir Bohra, who is currently seen on Colors’ Naagin 2, is one such real life hero.

Father of two little angels, Karanvir recently visited an NGO to spend some time with the kids out there. His presence and interaction with the kids made them really joyous, and their happiness can easily be seen in the post shared by the actor on his Instagram account.

Do have a look –

Keep spreading smiles, Karanvir. 

