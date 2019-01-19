News

Karanvir Bohra wants to see Teejay Sidhu in the next season of Bigg Boss

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jan 2019 05:30 PM

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra may have been eliminated from the top five of Bigg Boss 12, but not before he created a reputation for himself as being one of the most sorted contestants. Karanvir was never in the news for his temper issues or misbehaving with other contestants.

Karanvir was asked if he would be okay if his wife would be a part of the show, to which he said that he is confident that his wife would be a perfect contestant on the show. He said that Teejay should go for it, and he feels that he should have taken tips from his wife before he entered the show.

Karanvir further said that when he was in the Bigg Boss house, his wife was playing another Bigg Boss outside on social media. He said she will be a perfect choice for the show, as she is strong and patient and will play the game very well.

Tags > Bigg Boss, Colors tv, social media, Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Hot Downloads

Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days