Karanvir Bohra wants to see Teejay Sidhu in the next season of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra may have been eliminated from the top five of Bigg Boss 12, but not before he created a reputation for himself as being one of the most sorted contestants. Karanvir was never in the news for his temper issues or misbehaving with other contestants.

Karanvir was asked if he would be okay if his wife would be a part of the show, to which he said that he is confident that his wife would be a perfect contestant on the show. He said that Teejay should go for it, and he feels that he should have taken tips from his wife before he entered the show.

Karanvir further said that when he was in the Bigg Boss house, his wife was playing another Bigg Boss outside on social media. He said she will be a perfect choice for the show, as she is strong and patient and will play the game very well.