Karanvir-Teejay's twins are already stars...on Instagram

If you never imagined a pair of twin baby girls becoming an instant hit on social media, then you’re about to be proved wrong!

Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu were blessed with a charming pair of baby girls last October. They are called Vienna and Raya Bella aka Miko and Nonu!

The adorable duo’s mother Teejay initially posted their pictures with cute anecdotes, on her own Instagram account but somehow she felt the need to create a separate unique account of their own.

And that’s how the Instagram account ‘Twin Baby Diaries’ came into existence on 14 May 2017 which was Mother’s Day.

Astonishingly, the account already has 26.7k followers! Can you believe it?

Speaking about it, Teejay, a happy mother, told TellyChakkar.com how she came up with the idea of having a separate account about them. “For the first six months, I kept them out of the limelight. My parents advised me to not post their pictures online. But eventually, everywhere we went, people would just go gaga and click tons of pictures. I ended up thinking I could use my little angels to spread some sunshine, and happy vibes out there. Social media is a place where most of the people are showing their angst on certain issues and situations. Babies are pure souls. Their faces will not do any harm, but just bring a smile on someone’s face. Every day, there is something beautiful to say about them. I feel that it’s nice to share with everybody.”

How does she feel after becoming a mother? “All your life, people keep feeding your mind with things like ‘You won’t get time’ ‘You won’t have a life’. I say, parenting is not all difficult. You tell yourself ‘I’ve got this’ and you’ve got it. They are a part of my world now and they make my life better. This was the perfect time to have babies. Earlier I was busy all the time with my career. Now, both KV and I don’t have to worry about money or projects. Thus, we get to spend time with our babies every day,” says Teejay.

Are the twins aware of the constant attention? “They are used to having a big crowd around them since we have a big family. They love being around people. They are not clingy babies who always need to be in their mom’s arms. They are smart, they see if I’m around, they kind of make eye contact and go back to hanging around everyone else,” says an elated Teejay.

Check out some admirable posts of Vienna and Raya Bella’s account:

Teejay also told us that twins don’t always do everything similarly! “Vienna gets up at 6 am, has milk and goes back to bed. Whereas, Raya Bella gets up at 8 am, the same time as KV, so she gets to spend some quality time with him before he leaves for shoots. Bella stays up late at night to spend her quality with her dad after he comes from shoot,” she explains.

Seems like Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra are enjoying their parenthood! Our best wishes to them and their beautiful baby girls!

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more such updates.