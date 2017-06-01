Karanvir-Teejay's twins are already stars...on Instagram

If you never imagined a pair of twin baby girls becoming an instant hit on social media, then you’re about to be proved wrong!
Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu were blessed with a charming pair of baby girls last October. They are called Vienna and Raya Bella aka Miko and Nonu!
The adorable duo’s mother Teejay initially posted their pictures with cute anecdotes, on her own Instagram account but somehow she felt the need to create a separate unique account of their own.
And that’s how the Instagram account ‘Twin Baby Diaries’ came into existence on 14 May 2017 which was Mother’s Day.
Astonishingly, the account already has 26.7k followers! Can you believe it?
Speaking about it, Teejay, a happy mother, told TellyChakkar.com how she came up with the idea of having a separate account about them. “For the first six months, I kept them out of the limelight. My parents advised me to not post their pictures online. But eventually, everywhere we went, people would just go gaga and click tons of pictures. I ended up thinking I could use my little angels to spread some sunshine, and happy vibes out there. Social media is a place where most of the people are showing their angst on certain issues and situations. Babies are pure souls. Their faces will not do any harm, but just bring a smile on someone’s face. Every day, there is something beautiful to say about them. I feel that it’s nice to share with everybody.”
How does she feel after becoming a mother? “All your life, people keep feeding your mind with things like ‘You won’t get time’ ‘You won’t have a life’. I say, parenting is not all difficult. You tell yourself ‘I’ve got this’ and you’ve got it. They are a part of my world now and they make my life better. This was the perfect time to have babies. Earlier I was busy all the time with my career. Now, both KV and I don’t have to worry about money or projects. Thus, we get to spend time with our babies every day,” says Teejay.
Are the twins aware of the constant attention? “They are used to having a big crowd around them since we have a big family. They love being around people. They are not clingy babies who always need to be in their mom’s arms. They are smart, they see if I’m around, they kind of make eye contact and go back to hanging around everyone else,” says an elated Teejay.
Check out some admirable posts of Vienna and Raya Bella’s account:
VIENNA - We're getting ready for yoga. That curvy girl decided to join us. Posing like she's J-LO. My mom is looking for her yoga pants. She says once something goes in the wash, she never gets it back. Maybe she should wash her clothes herself. Then she won't lose her pants. My mom says yoga helped her when she was 'expecting.' What was she was expecting? A surprise? She says yoga helped after delivery, too. But I didn't see anything get delivered, either. My Mom can do lots of poses. I can do the cobra pose. I'm doing it right now! And I can do the sleeping baby pose two ways - on my tummy and on my back. I'm getting very good at yoga. I better finish my stretches now. I think I hear my mom coming! @bombaysunshine
BELLA - I wanted to wish my Nani a Happy Mother's Day. I didn't do it yesterday. I fell asleep. I'm a baby, I can't remember too many things. So I did it today. In this photo she was telling my mom, 'I just put the baby to sleep.' I don't know what baby she's talking about! Not me! Haha! She was watching 'The Price is Right.' She didn't see my eyes were still open! She's so funny! I let her keep patting me on the back. It was a nice massage. :) My mom says my Grandma is the most positive person in the world. She believes in God and never says anything mean about anyone. :) I hope I am like that when I grow up. Happy Mother's Day, Gammy! We are lucky to have you. We love you so much!
BELLA - Today someone said I was a fat baby. I asked my Mom what that meant. She said it was nothing to worry about. :) It meant I was cuddly. And that I gave the best hugs! :) I asked her what if people called me fat when I was older? She said then it means I'm a curvy girl. :) She said people spend a lot of money to add parts to their body to look 'curvy.' And I have that naturally. :) I'm glad I asked my Mom. She knows the answers to everything. :) Next time someone calls me fat, I will say thank you. :) I just have one more question though. When people add those extra parts to their bodies, how do they stick them on? With scotch tape?
Teejay also told us that twins don’t always do everything similarly! “Vienna gets up at 6 am, has milk and goes back to bed. Whereas, Raya Bella gets up at 8 am, the same time as KV, so she gets to spend some quality time with him before he leaves for shoots. Bella stays up late at night to spend her quality with her dad after he comes from shoot,” she explains.
Seems like Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra are enjoying their parenthood! Our best wishes to them and their beautiful baby girls!
