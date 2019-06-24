News

Kareena Kapoor earns applaud from fans for her stint as a judge in Dance India Dance Season 7

TellychakkarTeam's picture
24 Jun 2019 01:15 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Bollywood diva who is loved and admired by millions of fans for her acting chops and style statements. The actress has been a part of several successful films and also did a radio show for which she earned applaud. Now, the Jab We Met actress has made her television debut with the popular dance-based reality show, Dance India Dance Season 7, and earned praises for the same, too.  

Ever since the announcement was made that the actress will be turning judge for Dance India Dance 7, fans have been eagerly waiting to see her on the small screen, and now that she is here, looks like she is here to rule. Fans have been going gaga over the actress and in fact, they've also begun a trend #KareenaKeSaathDID7 and that speaks volumes about how much they've been wanting to see her on the screens. Check out some of the posts of the fans of the show and the actress right here.

