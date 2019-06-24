Kareena Kapoor earns applaud from fans for her stint as a judge in Dance India Dance Season 7

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Bollywood diva who is loved and admired by millions of fans for her acting chops and style statements. The actress has been a part of several successful films and also did a radio show for which she earned applaud. Now, the Jab We Met actress has made her television debut with the popular dance-based reality show, Dance India Dance Season 7, and earned praises for the same, too.

Ever since the announcement was made that the actress will be turning judge for Dance India Dance 7, fans have been eagerly waiting to see her on the small screen, and now that she is here, looks like she is here to rule. Fans have been going gaga over the actress and in fact, they've also begun a trend #KareenaKeSaathDID7 and that speaks volumes about how much they've been wanting to see her on the screens. Check out some of the posts of the fans of the show and the actress right here.

Bebo gets to mingle with the general public through this show and it is so important for an artist to be in touch with the audience...#KareenaKeSaathDID7 — andromeda (@IKnowIamKickAss) June 22, 2019

"Kareena Kapoor Khan had a hell of a debut on Indian television. The actress was as charming and classy as always, but there was also a childlike excitement and enthusiasm in her which was completely endearing." #DanceIndiaDance #KareenaKeSaathDID7https://t.co/sjZxLBNCvf pic.twitter.com/htPc6HxTsL — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaUpdates) June 22, 2019

Guys the episode now @ZEE5India app you have to download the application and enjoy #KareenaKeSaathDID7 #KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/xn7SsEIQsB — HBD Veere Ciara (@bebo93dec) June 22, 2019

OMGGGH IM WATCHING BEBO AND I CANT OVER ALL THESE PRETINESS, IM GOING UFF ERRYTIME#KareenaKeSaathDID7 — (@bebolaaa) June 22, 2019

Kareena is so amazing as judge in dance india dance!#KareenaKeSaathDID7 pic.twitter.com/Bh8j2ojPAN — Dinesh Kumar (@D1neshKumar) June 22, 2019