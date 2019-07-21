Kareena Kapoor listens to THIS song of Diljit Dosanjh when she gets a chance

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is one of the most popular reality shows. The season 7 has gained a lot of attention because of the association of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who has joined the show as a judge. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh appeared on show for the promotions of Arjun Patiala which also stars Kriti Sanon.



Now, it has already got revealed that Diljit is a fan of Kareena. And when the former arrived on the sets of Dane India Dance, the interactions have us all in complete awe of the actor. And well, looks like the show did take quite the turn when host Karan Wahi and Diljit were competing against each other to get the tag of Kareena's biggest fan. But guess what happened next? Kareena went on to say how Diljit is Kareena's biggest fan.



Kareena also went on to say how despite having dedicated an entire song for her and all the respect that he has for her and her work, she is intrigued as to why does he choose to not talk to her when they are shooting and/or working together for a film. She also added how with all the respect, she sometimes feels a little embarrassed and that she has a lot of respect for him as well as his craft and also went on to reveal that she listens to his song Proper Patola on loop every time she can.



To this, Diljit said, “When a fan meets his idol he doesn’t speak much, but I have created a song only for her.” He added how despite him having made a song on her, this is how it is. He further added how she gets nervous while having a conversation with her.



Speaking about the duo, after Udta Punjab, Kareena Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Good News.