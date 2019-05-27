Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in Dance India Dance’s promo

MUMBAI: The popular dance reality show, Dance India Dance, is returning with a new season and fans can’t contain their excitement as it will mark the TV debut of none other than Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Now, to treat the audience, the makers took to social media and shared the promo of the show. In the promo, the actress can be seen introducing Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions. Clad in a body hugging white outfit, Kareena looked stunning. Bosco Martis and Raftaar can also be seen in the promo.

The makers captioned the video as, “This is IT! The stage is set and the battleground is ready. The most awaited dance battle is about to begin! #DanceKaJungistaan #DIDBattleoftheChampions #DID #Superstar #Season7 #DID7 #finalists.”

The seventh season of Dance India Dance will go on air in June 2019. It will see Kareena, choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar as judges and actor Dheeraj Dhoopar as host of the show.