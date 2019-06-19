News

Kareena Kapoor loves grooving to Ranveer Singh's this song from Gully Boy

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jun 2019 03:50 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan has been winning hearts of audience by her work and good looks. She is also admired for her style and fashion statements. The actress is set to make her television debut with the popular dance-based reality show, Dance India Dance.    

In an interview with media, the Bollywood diva has revealed that she loves to groove to Ranveer Singh’s song from Gully Boy. During a quiz, she revealed that the latest Bollywood song that she is grooving to is from Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and the song is titled Apna Time Aayega. When she was asked as to what will be her signature dance move, she said, “I think it’d be the disco move.”

Kareena will be seen as a judge on Dance India Dance 7: Battle of the Champions. Choreographer Bosco Martis, rapper and Dancer Raftaar are her co-judges.  

On the acting front, Kareena will kick start the shoot of Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium in London soon. She will soon be sharing screen space with Gully Boy aka Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's period drama Takht.

past seven days