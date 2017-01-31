Kareena to KIDNAP Mahi in Zee TV’s Jamai Raja

Zee TV’s Jamai Raja (Grazing Goat and Sagar pictures) will soon take a shocking turn in the show.

The upcoming dhamakedaar episode will revolve around Mahi (Shiny Doshi), Satya (Ravi Dubey) and Kareena (Shagun Ajmani) which will scare the viewers.

As we know, Kareena has come back to seek revenge from Satya and Mahi is fooling everyone of being mentally challenged to know Kareena’s real game plan.

Now, in the coming episode, Kareena will kidnap Mahi and would give open challenge to Satya to marry her. If he doesn’t oblige she will kill Mahi.

Satya will be sad seeing Mahi in such a state and will be in a dilemma on how to save her from Kareena’s trap.

When we contacted Shagun, she shared, “I enjoy playing negative characters and that’s the reason I chose to make a comeback in the show. Viewers can surely gear up for more drama and twists in the show.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!