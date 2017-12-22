Karishma Sharma roped in for ALTBalaji’s Kapoors!

Not the one to shy from intimate scenes, Karishma Sharma has become an internet sensation after her daring and bold act in ALTBalaji’s popular horrex show, Ragini MMS Returns. Now the actress is all set for her second association with the brand as she will be seen in a pivotal role in ALTBalaji’s upcoming web series Kapoors.

Karishma will be seen essaying the role of Isha in the show. She plays a smart, witty, materialistic girl, who wields her charms as an advantage to get what she desires. Using her beauty as a ticket, she plans to secure all the luxuries of life she yearns for.

Talking about her second association with ALTBalaji, Karishma says, “Before Ragini MMS Returns got over, I already got the part of Isha. I have been very lucky and all thanks to Ekta ma’am for believing in me. ALTBalaji is really great and fun to work with. Isha’s character is in contrast with Ragini, she is fun loving and ambitious. She loves her family, but she equally loves her dreams.”

Directed by Vikram Labhe, the show revolves around three sisters who have royal ancestry. Kapoors is the story that showcases the conflicts that arise from each of them pursuing their individual aspirations, namely money, love and ambition.

Kapoors is in its pre-production stage and features Kushal Tandon, Gulfam Hussain, Payal Bhojwani, Kasturi Maitra , Satyajit Sharma and Ridhima Pandit in pivotal roles.