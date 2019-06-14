News

Karishma Tanna approached for Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
14 Jun 2019 06:52 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update on the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Earlier in the day, we broke the news about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel has been approached to participate in the 10th season of KKK (Read here:Karan Patel to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10?).

Now, we have learned about another popular celebrity who is in talks for the adventure reality show.

We are talking about the beautiful and talented Karishma Tanna, who was recently seen in Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat.

According to our sources, Karishma is yet to give a nod for the show, but the chances of the actress participating are bright.

Karishma is known for her never-give-up attitude and will make a strong contender. The actress has already participated in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Bigg Boss 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and Nach Baliye 7.  

We contacted Karishma, but she remained unavailable for a comment.

The 10th season of KKK will be shot Bulgaria, and the celebrity contestants are expected to fly out in July.

TellyChakkar will soon be back with more names. Stay tuned!  

