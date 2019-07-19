Karishma Tanna to feature in Colors’ Khatra Khatra Khatra

MUMBAI: Colors TV’s Khatra Khatra Khatra has been successfully entertaining the audience. It is jointly produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. The show has managed to keep viewers hooked to their TV screens.

Khatra Khatra Khatra has witnessed several popular celebrities who engage in various fun-filled games. They challenge each other with the funniest dares, and the losers get an embarrassing punishment!

Talented and gorgeous actress Karishma Tanna, who started her career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Indu Virani, will soon grace the show. Karishma also participated in Bigg Boss 8 and was most recently seen in Naagin and Qayamat Ki Raat.

The actress shared a few pictures of the outfit that she will be seen flaunting in it.

Have a look!