Karishma Tanna to feature in Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Mar 2017 03:41 PM

Popular actress Karishma Tanna is on ‘cloud nine’ at the moment as she has bagged a big break on the silver screen!!

The actress who rose to fame with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will now star in Raj Kumar Hirani’s biopic on Bollywood’s one of the most controversial actors, Sanjay Dutt.

A source close to Tanna told us, “Tanna will play an important cameo role. And the tall and lanky actress seems to be jubilant about shooting with Ranbir Kapoor who has been roped in to play the central role of Sanjay Dutt in the biopic.”

As we know, the film is already on floor and stars actors like Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor along with Ranbir and Dia Mirza.

Karishma has earlier debuted on the big screen with Grand Masti and has also been part of the Sunny Leone movie Tina & Lolo.

However, this will be a huge opportunity for Tanna to showcase her acting skills and get all the recognition.

When contacted, Tanna confirmed the news and said, “Yes, I am doing a guest appearance in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. I have shot for the first schedule of it.”

Here’s wishing Tanna all the very best for this biggie!!

