Karishma Tanna will host digital show "Stupid Cupid". The actress says the show is very "addictive and fun".

She will play a matchmaker in the show, in which people will go on a blind date and seek Karishma's guidance. The web series by Fabform will go live on YouTube channel of The Comic Wallah soon, read a statement.

"The show is more fun, it's youth-based, it's addictive and it's fun. So that's the show and it comes on a YouTube channel and Facebook," Karishma said.

How is working in a web series different from a TV show?

"In a TV show, you are restricted to a lot of things. On television, you can't put the content you can put on web series and on the channels digitally.

"That's one thing and it's faster like, you shoot and tomorrow it's going to come so there is no waiting period there and plus, it's easier to view and every time you want to repeat or you want to rewind, you can rewind it on digital and you can watch it.

"It reached the mass quickly and I think it's larger on digital platform," said the actress, who will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Karishma enjoys being a host.

"I love things which are different and shows which are different. That's one of the reasons I'm doing this show and yeah, I think it's different," she added.

