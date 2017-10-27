The diva of Indian Television, Karishma Tanna stepped onto the digital world and will be seen hosting a show where she will be playing cupid. After MTV Love School, she’ll witness young love once again with her web series by Fabform, 'Stupid Cupid'. She’ll be seen matchmaking and serve as cupid to those in search of love. The show will showcase common people going on a blind date where they’ll seek Karishma’s guidance.

The web series by Fabform will go live on their YouTube channel, 'The Comic Wallah' every Monday at 6:00 PM

Watch Karishma Tanna play cupid every week only on The Comic Wallah!