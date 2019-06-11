News

Karishma Tanna, Karan Tacker, Shoaib Ibrahim, and others to perform in Kumkum Bhayga’s 5-year completion celebrations

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jun 2019 06:37 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s most popular and chartbuster show Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) completed five years of its run on 15th April.

In today’s time, when shows are going off air in a short span of time, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to rule viewers’ hearts.

Well, it looks like the team of Kumkum Bhagya are still in a celebratory mood. The show will have a celebration episode on completing 5 years.

According to our sources, popular actors like Karan Tacker, Karishma Tanna, Shoaib Ibrahim, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Debina Bonnerjee, along with the actors of Kumkum Bhayga, Kundali Bhagya, and other Zee TV shows will perform on popular Bollywood dance numbers.

We have heard that Shoaib and Karan will dance on Apna Time Aayega and Sher Aaya Sher, Manit Jaura on Aankh Mare, Anjum Fakih on Janu Meri Jaan, Mugdha Chapekar on Hauli Hauli, and Naina Singh on Coca Cola Tu.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha will present a romantic dance on Mithi Mithi Chasni.

The celebration episode has already been shot and will air in the coming days.

