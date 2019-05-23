News

Karishma Tanna's MESSAGE to Hina Khan about her boyfriend Rocky!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: The television industry is proud of Hina Khan.

Hina has done wonders with her stint in shows by playing strikingly diversified characters. It is not only her acting but her dedication to fitness and commitment to her profession that are being appreciated.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

While she recently attended the Cannes Film Festival and is currently enjoying the scenic Milan with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, good friend Karishma Tanna took to Instagram to reshare a picture of Hina with Rocky. She feels that Hina and Rocky are adorable and said that she is glad that Hina has a person like Rocky in her life.

Take a look.

Don’t you think Hina and Rocky make an adorable pair?

Tags > Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Cannes Film Festival, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Popular TV celebrities attend Aladdin's...

Popular TV celebrities attend Aladdin's special screening!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Chhavi Mittal
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah

past seven days