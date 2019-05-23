Karishma Tanna's MESSAGE to Hina Khan about her boyfriend Rocky!

MUMBAI: The television industry is proud of Hina Khan.

Hina has done wonders with her stint in shows by playing strikingly diversified characters. It is not only her acting but her dedication to fitness and commitment to her profession that are being appreciated.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

While she recently attended the Cannes Film Festival and is currently enjoying the scenic Milan with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, good friend Karishma Tanna took to Instagram to reshare a picture of Hina with Rocky. She feels that Hina and Rocky are adorable and said that she is glad that Hina has a person like Rocky in her life.

Take a look.

Don’t you think Hina and Rocky make an adorable pair?