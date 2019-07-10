Karisma Kapoor cherishes THIS gift from Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Bollywood diva who is loved and admired by millions of fans for her acting chops and style statements. The actress has been a part of several successful films and also did a radio show for which she earned applaud. Now, the actress has made her television debut with the popular dance-based reality show, Dance India Dance Season 7, and earned praises for the same, too.

While the Jab We Met actress has already shot for a couple of episodes, so much so that she had flown down from London just for a day to shoot for the show. Now, during one of the episodes of Dance India Dance, instead of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor filled in for her sister’s absence since Kareena is busy shooting in London for Angrezi Medium. Karisma posted a picture on social media after she was all dolled up for the show. She captioned the picture as, “Filling in for my gorgeous sister as guest judge on dance India dance”

We all know that Karisma shares an amazing rapport with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, and during the episode, she shared an anecdote when Saif had gifted her a pair of beautiful earrings. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress said, “Nawab sahib, in his nawabi style, gave me a beautiful gift, a pair of earrings that is a cherished possession even today.” She further said, “Saif is an amazing, super cool and chilled out person.”