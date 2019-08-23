Karisma Kapoor dances to THIS iconic song with Karan Wahi in Dance India Dance

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance Battle of the Champions is one show that has been garnering a lot of attention. This season of the show stars none other than Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. The show not only dishes out some of the most exceptional performances week after week, but the show's star judges and host make it an even more interesting watch.



Kareena is busy shooting for Angrezi Medium in London, so sister Karisma Kapoor had filled in for her for two episodes. And in the latest, Karisma made an appearance on the dance reality show for the second time in a gorgeous glittery gown. Now, ahead of the episode, the channel released a video of Karisma dancing to a song from 1994- film Andaaz Apna Apna starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon with host Karan Wahi. In the video, Karisma is seen dancing to the song Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori.



Take a look below: