Karisma Kapoor to fill Kareena Kapoor Khan's shoes for DID once again

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance Battle of the Champions is one show that has been garnering a lot of attention. This season of the show stars none other than Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. With her work, the actress has won the hearts of film buffs, and now she is wooing the TV viewers.

Speaking about the reality dance series, there have been new additions that have come along with the show, for instance, how we saw guest judges this season in the form of Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora. And now, looks like Karisma has taken over as the judge once again. Karisma took to social media and shared pictures of her outfit as well as from the shoot where she posed with Karan Wahi and Bosco Martis. Karisma looked gorgeous in a Tadashi Joshi ensemble. The black and blue combination makes her look like a diva.

Karisma, who is known for her killer dance moves, also wrote how she is happy to be back on the sets of the show.

Check out here: