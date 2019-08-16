News

Kartik accepts his mistake in front of the family in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Aug 2019 02:11 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Naira comes face to face with all the family members, who are shocked to see her alive.

Swarna, Gayu, Bhabhi Maa, Dadi, Naksh, and Manish question Naira and blame her for Kartik’s state.

But finally, Kartik unveils that the real reason behind Naira running away was him.

Kartik also reveals that he suspected Naira and Mihir’s intimacy, which led to their separation.

Even though the entire family believes that Kartik was wrong in doing so, they still do not support Naira for keeping Kairav away.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik, Naira, Swarna, Gayu, Bhabhi Maa, Dadi, Naksh, Manish, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

