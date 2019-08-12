News

Kartik accepts Naira's punishment in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Aug 2019 02:58 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira finally meet and share an emotional moment with each other.

Kartik requests Naira to come home with him, but she refuses.

In the upcoming episode, Naira tells him that she has suffered a lot because of him and thus cannot forgive him.

She then tells Kartik to fulfill the family expectations and to go ahead with his marriage.

Kartik accepts Naira’s punishment with a heavy heart and agrees to marry Vedika.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

