Kartik and Kairav’s bonding threatens Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jun 2019 06:31 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new drama and twists. 

The current track of the show revolves around Kartik and Naira’s son Kairav being on a mission to meet his father. In his search, he meets Kartik, who is unaware of Kairav being his son. Kartik and Kairav spend quality time with each other on Father's Day. Kairav sweetly wishes Kartik, who is astonished when he learns that his name is Kairav, which is the same name that Naira and he had decided upon. 

In the upcoming episode, Kartik and Kairav meet again, as the former is simply unable to stay away from Kairav and constantly thinks about him. 

The two play and share some fun moments. Kairav is very happy to be around Kartik, while Naira is watching all this from a distance. 

Naira is terrified that Kartik will take Kairav away from her. 

But fortunately, Naira realizes that this is just a nightmare. 

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

