Kartik and Kairav's sweet Father's Day celebrations in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new drama and twists.



The current track of the show revolves around Kartik and Naira’s son Kairav being on a mission to meet his father. In his search, he meets Kartik, who is unaware of Kairav being his son. In the upcoming episodes, Kartik and Kairav spend quality time with each other on Father's Day.



Kairav sweetly wishes Kartik, who is astonished when he learns that his name is Kairav, which is the same name that Naira and he had decided upon.



Kairav takes Kartik home; they share happy moments and celebrates the occasion.



Kartik is overwhelmed and happy and thanks Kairav for coming into his life.



Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who play Kartik and Naira respectively, shot to with this show. They are the heartthrobs of Indian television, and their acting skills and chemistry with one another are loved by the audience.