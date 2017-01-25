Hot Downloads

Home > TV News > TV News
Kartik and Naira to dance on a truck for their sangeet in Yeh Rishta…

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2017 04:16 PM

The sangeet celebrations are on in Star Plus and Director's Kut's popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While the upcoming episodes will see Kartik (Mohsin Khan) sneaking in to watch Naira(Shivangi Joshi) and her family's sangeet preparations, dressed as a Rajasthani lady, he will at the same time ban his family from attending the sangeet. 

However, Naira's one move will change the course of things for Kartik and he will walk out angrily from his own sangeet.

OMG!!

So what will irk Kartik?

We hear that Naira will not only bring Kartik' s family for the sangeet but will also go on to dance with Swarna (Parul Chauhan) on the number Bole Chudiyaan.

Seeing Naira dancing with his step mother, Kartik will storm out.

Sad, but wait!!! We now get on to the most interesting part!!!

Have you ever seen the would-be bride and groom dancing on their sangeet via video chat??

Well, our new-age love birds will do just that!!!

As per a source, "In anger, Kartik will go out and get into a truck. Naira will follow him there after which both will get into a cute fight and even reconcile.

What's more?

They will decide to dance on the truck for their sangeet and will get their whole families to watch it on videochat...

How cute!!!

We hear Kartik and Naira will dance to the remixed version of Humma Humma.

When contacted, Mohsin told us, "Recently we had a gala time shooting with Badshah. This dance to the remixed version of Humma Humma is Kaira's tribute to Badshah."

Are you all ready to watch your favourite jodi' s jig on the truck? Drop your comments here.

