Kartik and Naira fake love and togetherness for Kairav's happiness in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Aug 2019 07:05 PM

Star Plus popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is up for new twist in the tale.

Kairav's open-heart surgery begins and it gets successful and Kairav is not fine.

Doctors suggest Kartik, Naira to keep Kairav happy and not let him take any stress.

Here Kairav is happy to see his parents together and insist on going home that is Goenka house.

Kartik and Naira are puzzled and here Kartik takes the decision to take Kartik to Goenka house as it is his house.

Kartik asks Naira to fake this happy family and love drama just for Kairav and till the time Kairav gets fine.

Naira is shocked as Kartik asks her to fake love as she really loves him but Kartik is going everything to hurt her.

 
 
Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik, Naira, Kairav, Star Plus, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

