Kartik and Naira to Re-Marry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Its celebration time in Star Plus' popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director's Kut Productions)!

The viewers of the daily will witness Mahashivratri celebrations in the coming episodes where Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) will re-marry.

Kartik and Naira are annoyed with each other in the ongoing episodes, leaving Suwarna (Parul Chauhan) worried for the increasing differences between the two.

The Goenka family will now gear up for a Mahashivratri celebration in the upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes of the show the viewers will get to witness Mahashivratri celebrations in which Dadi (Swati Chitnis) will ask Kartik and Naira to become Shiv-Parvati and take nuptial vows. Keeping their differences aside, Kartik and Naira will don the attire of Shiv and Parvati and re-marry.

Will Mahashivratri bring Kartik and Naira close ending all their annoyance? Only time will tell.

We tried reaching out to Mohsin and Shivangi but they remained unavailable for comments.

