Kartik and Naira’s mission to expose Puru Mama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Kartik and Naira's lives seem to take a shocking turn as Naira learns what Puru Mama had done to Mansi.

Naira unveils this truth to Kartik. The latter is shocked and confronts his sister Mansi.

Mansi has an emotional breakdown and tells him the truth. Kartik provides his support to Mansi.

Kartik, Naira, and Mansi thus make a plan to expose Puru Mama's reality in front of all. They organize Gayu and Samarth's bachelorette party.

Kartik plans to make Puru Mama confess the truth himself amidst this party. Will they succeed in this plan?