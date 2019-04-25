Kartik and Naira’s new challenge in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Sar Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is up for big drama and twists.

Kartik and Naira are in a dilemma, as Manish is shattered because of the loss that his business has suffered. Manish lands in bigger trouble as he suffers a heart attack.

Dadi and the Goenka family are devastated. Dadi is worried as her family is breaking, and she knows that this is Puru's doing.

Naira and Kartik stand by Dadi and assure her that they will sort out all the problems and set things right soon.

Kartik and Naira decide to work and start from scratch. Dadi is afraid that this new beginning of Kartik and Naira may be the cause of differences between them.