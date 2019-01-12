News

Kartik and Naira’s romance leads to their accident in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jan 2019 11:52 AM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on emotions, as everyone is happy about Naira’s pregnancy.

We have seen that Kartik and Naira head for their babymoon to enjoy their special time alone.

Naksh and Keerti also accompany them, but the couples get separated.

Kartik and Naira reach a dhaba, where Kartik makes Naira feel special.

Unfortunately, Naira drops the raksha sutra.

In the upcoming episode, Kartik and Naira are busy romancing each other. Kartik concentrates on Naira and kisses her hand.


Meanwhile, a speeding truck comes and hits their car.

It will be interesting to see the outcome of this incident.
Tags > Kartik and Naira’s, accident, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Madhuri Dixit overwhelmed after watching her...

Madhuri Dixit overwhelmed after watching her tribute act on Dance+4
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Aalesha
Aalesha
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Hrithik Roshan
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Captain Jack Sparrow
Captain Jack Sparrow

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days