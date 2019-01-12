Kartik and Naira’s romance leads to their accident in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on emotions, as everyone is happy about Naira’s pregnancy.We have seen that Kartik and Naira head for their babymoon to enjoy their special time alone.Naksh and Keerti also accompany them, but the couples get separated.Kartik and Naira reach a dhaba, where Kartik makes Naira feel special.Unfortunately, Naira drops the raksha sutra.In the upcoming episode, Kartik and Naira are busy romancing each other. Kartik concentrates on Naira and kisses her hand.

Meanwhile, a speeding truck comes and hits their car.It will be interesting to see the outcome of this incident.