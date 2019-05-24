News

Kartik and Naira to separate in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2019 03:29 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira’s relationship is on the rocks as jealousy and suspicion has crept in.

Mitali and Mihir’s villainous entry in their love life creates a lot of problems for the couple. Mitali and Mihir want to break their relationship.

They succeed as Kartik starts doubting Naira’s relationship with Mihir.

Naira plans a romantic date with Kartik to sort out their differences, but unfortunately, the situation won’t favour Naira.

Mihir and Mitali take advantage of the situation by brainwashing Kartik. He shockingly questions Naira if she had a one-night stand with Mihir, which breaks her heart. Her love turns into hate.

It will be interesting to see how Naira and Kartik save their relationship. Or will this be the end of their beautiful love story?

