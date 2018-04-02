Kartik and Naira on stretcher; whole family to panic in Yeh Rishta

Mumbai: Star Plus’ daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is giving the audience much interesting tracks. Recently, Naira (Shivangi Joshi)’s family was shocked after getting the news of her fertility issues. Now the upcoming track of the series will give another jolt to its loyal viewers.

According to the upcoming track, after a lot of convincing, Naira will finally agree to get treated in a hospital. With Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and her family’s support, Naira, who is petrified of even injections, will agree for the operation.

Kartik will enter the operation theatre along with her, while the family will wait outside. Initially, Naira will enter the operation theatre on a stretcher but within few minutes, Kartik will be brought out of the room on a stretcher. Looking at him in this condition, his family as well as Naira’s parents will start panicking.

Then in a few minutes, Naira will run out of the room and shout for Kartik. This will leave the family more perplexed.

Well, if you are thinking that something grave must have happened to Kartik then you are wrong.

Actually, Kartik might have given the confidence to Naira to go ahead with the operation but in reality he is weak-hearted.

So, as soon as the doctor will pull out an injection to inject Naira, Kartik won’t be able to take it. He will faint and the doctors will take him out on a stretcher.

Isn’t that an interesting track? Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more spoilers.