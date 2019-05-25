News

Kartik and Naira's custody fight after five-year leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2019 06:55 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new twists and drama. Kartik and Naira's separation track is set to unfold next.

Subsequently, the show will see a leap of five years. The couple has a baby, and Naira has hidden this news from Kartik.

After the leap, Naira and Kartik will have a custody fight and come in front of each other.

They stand against each other in court and fight for their baby.

It will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira resolve their problems.

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira, Kartik, five-year leap, Tellychakkar.,

