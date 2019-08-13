Kartik and Naira's first hug after five years in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase emotional drama.



It was earlier seen that Naira gets stuck in the nitrogen gas room.



Kartik goes to rescue her and is shocked to see that it is Naira.



He hugs her tightly.



Further, he asks Naira if she is really alive.



Tears roll out of their eyes as they hug each other.



After five long years, Kartik and Naira get to spend some time together, but soon, Naira faints.

It will be really interesting to see what happens next on the show.