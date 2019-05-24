News

Kartik and Naira's last date before the leap ruined in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2019 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode, Kartik realizes his mistake and wants to make up for it.

He takes Naira for a romantic date so that they can spend quality time together.

However, Naira gets attacked by some goons when she tries to capture their car number.

Unfortunately, before Kartik can save her, Naira gets kidnapped.

Mihir will turn up as Naira’s saviour once again, which breaks Kartik’s heart completely.

A turn of events leads Kartik to believe that Naira had a one-night stand with Mihir.

Will Kartik and Naira get separated post this incident?

Tags > Kartik, Naira, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mihir, Tellychakkar.,

past seven days