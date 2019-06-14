Kartik and Naira's major face off in Goa after five years in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama as Kartik and Naira have got separated, and are living their life separately. On the other hand Kartik is an assumption that Naira is dead and he is somehow just living his life.

Kartik and Naira are trying their best to move on but their destiny will bring them back in front of each other.

In the upcoming episode, Kartik will come to GOA and thus he will come face to face in front of Naira and this will be the first time the duo will meet each other post the separation.

This is going to be an interesting scene as Naira and Kartik will get emotional and Naira accuses Kartik doubting on her.

Kartik will be in tears and will apologize to Naira for what all he said but wait there is a twist here as this will all be happening in Naira’s dream.

Well it will be interesting to see when Kartik and Naira actually come face to face together what happens.