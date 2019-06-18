Kartik and Vedika's journey in Goa begins in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama as Kartik and Naira have separated and now Kartik is living in guilt for what he did with Naira and on the other hand Naira is living happily with her little son in Goa.

In the upcoming episode, Vedika gets ready for art the exhibition which is in Goa.

Kartik will get a call from his son Kairav and will ask him to reach Goa as soon as possible as his mother is in danger.

Fortunately, Manish requests Kartik to accompany Vedika for the exhibition as she never traveled alone.

Kartik will only agree to accompany Vedika only for Kairav’s sake, as he feels a strong bond with Kairav and hence it wants to meet him.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Kartik and Naira will ever cross paths and meet and what will be Kartik’s reaction once he comes to know that Kairav is his son.