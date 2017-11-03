Time to witness some sweet KaIra moments on Director's Kut Productions' popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) relationship has been going through a turmoil ever since the misunderstanding happened between the two during Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Kirti's (Mohena Singh) wedding.

Now, when all's well between Naksh and Kirti, how can Kartik and Naira stay annoyed with each other!

Yeah! We hear that, the upcoming episodes of the series will have a lot of sweet KaIra moments.

(Also Read: Kirti-Naksh to confess their love on Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta)

Our source informs us, "After realising his mistake to misunderstand Naira, Kartik will apologise to Naira in a unique way. He will apologize to Naira by dancing at a shopping mall. While Naira will be adamant on not accepting Kartik's apology, he will keep on saying a series of 'sorry' with hope by holding his ears. Naira will also be showered with lots of gifts from Kartik."

We hear that Kartik's efforts to win Naira's heart will finally work and the duo will reunite with no grudges against each other in their hearts.

Awww, that's sweet! Isn't it?

Are you guys excited to watch this episode? Drop in your comments below.

We tried to get in touch with Mohsin and Shivangi but they remained unavailable.