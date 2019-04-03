Kartik catches Puru Mama red-handed in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Puru Mama is not turning out to be a good person. Mansi seems to be very uncomfortable when he is around, which makes Naira very suspicious.



Puru Mama is leaving no chance to touch Naira.



Naira thinks that she is mistaken about Puru Mama and tries to not let her imagination run wild.



But during the gangaur celebrations, Puru Mama crosses all his limit and puts a hand over Naira’s waist. Kartik catches him.



But Kartik, who considers Puru Mama a father figure, thinks that he cannot do anything like this. He starts dancing with him.



Meanwhile, Naira is shocked as she has come to know about Puru Mama’s intention.



Well, it will be interesting to see how Naira exposes this side of Puru Mama in front of the entire family.