Kartik to choose Kairav; breaks Vedika heart in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira are living their separate lives. Kartik, who believes that Naira is dead and feels responsible for her death, is living with this guilt. Naira, meanwhile, stays with their son Kairav in Goa.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

In the upcoming episode, Kartik and Naira have a hit-and-miss moment, but the former manages to meet Kairav.

Meanwhile, Vedika falls ill. Dadi asks Kartik to book tickets to go back to Udaipur as Vedika needs rest.

However, Kartik refuses to go back to Udaipur, and Dadi and Vedika are stunned as they believe that Kartik had come for Vedika.

Kartik tells them that he has some other work in Goa and thus cannot go back.

This breaks Vedika's heart.

It will be interesting to see how Kartik reacts when he learns that Kairav is his son.