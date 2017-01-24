Kartik to don a Rajasthani lady's garb in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta

The young lover boy, Kartik’s (Mohsin Khan) histrionics being in love with Naira (Shivangi Joshi) has always been cute to watch in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut).

Now, Kartik will get into the garb of a lady to sneak into the Sangeet celebrations of the Singhania family!!

How cute!!

Yes, dressed as a Rajasthani lady, Kartik will surely have his moments, as he would get an idea of the preparations of the Singhanias for the Sangeet battle with the groom’s family.

Here is a picture of Kartik looking his best as a lady…

Will Kartik’s idea help him get the better of Naira’s family for the sangeet bash?

We buzzed Mohsin but we were unavailable to reach him.

