News

Kartik goes down on his knees to convince Vedika for marriage in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Aug 2019 06:59 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Aditya's entry during the mehendi ceremony is a setback for Kartik, and he is working on convincing himself to marry Vedika.

Kartik is badly affected and misses Naira more than ever.

Vedika comes to console Kartik, but he imagines her to be Naira and confesses his love for her.

Vedika is shattered when she realizes this and decides to call off the wedding.

The Goenka family is shocked, but Kartik goes down on his knees and asks Vedika to forgive him.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Tags > Kartik, Vedika, Naira, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav

past seven days