Kartik goes down on his knees to convince Vedika for marriage in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Aditya's entry during the mehendi ceremony is a setback for Kartik, and he is working on convincing himself to marry Vedika.

Kartik is badly affected and misses Naira more than ever.

Vedika comes to console Kartik, but he imagines her to be Naira and confesses his love for her.

Vedika is shattered when she realizes this and decides to call off the wedding.

The Goenka family is shocked, but Kartik goes down on his knees and asks Vedika to forgive him.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.